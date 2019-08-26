Amid escalating and continuing protests in Hong Kong, against the Chinese government, the mayor of Port Coquitlam has renewed calls for his colleagues to not accept money from China for a reception at an upcoming convention.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has already said it will accept $6,000 from China for a reception at its annual convention in September, despite criticism from Brad West. The organization of local government and First Nations said a review of sponsorships is ongoing and would include feedback from its members.

West isn’t backing down, as scenes of protest in Hong Kong featuring tear gas and violent clashes between pro-democracy protestors and police continue to play out.

“I think the UBCM executive needs to be paying very close attention to what's going on in Hong Kong,” West told CTV News.

“Why would the government of China write a cheque to the Union of B.C. municipalities to have access to mayors and city councilors? Out of the goodness of their heart? They have an agenda,” he insisted.

China isn’t happy with Canada; the country criticized federal politicians for speaking out about Hong Kong. The arrest of a high profile Chinese executive in Vancouver and then of two Canadians in China led to terse words.

In July, UBCM presdient Arjun Singh told CTV News, "We think it's a small portion of our membership that are talking to us about it.” The organization says to date the only municipality to complain is Port Coquitlam.

While West says it’s not up to local politicians to engage with another country, he insists taking a stand on the international issue is the right thing to do.