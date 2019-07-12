The Union of B.C. Municipalities has announced it will not cancel a wine-and-dine reception sponsored by the Chinese government, despite recent pressure to do so.

The event is set to be held during the UBCM's 2019 annual convention, but has faced harsh criticism since two Canadians were detained in China.

Chinese officials arrested Michael Korvig and Michael Spavor in December, accusing them of violating national security. Both men were detained shortly after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver at the request of the United States.

The Chinese consulate is paying $6,000 to be an official sponsor of this year's UBCM convention.

The union said it received very little feedback on the topic and couldn't cancel the event without hearing from all of its members.

Instead of calling off the event, it has appointed an independent panel to review convention funding.

"Sponsorship makes up about 20 per cent of our revenue," union president Arjun Singh told CTV News. "If we didn't have that right now, it would be a lot more expensive for our members to attend the convention."

The review will look at all convention funding, but any recommendations that come out of it won't take effect until next year.

"The review panel will solicit input from B.C.’s local governments and draw upon best practices from local government associations in other jurisdictions," the union said in a statement.

"The Review Panel will make recommendations on finance policies and practices that uphold sound governance, transparency, affordability and accountability for the annual convention."

The panel is made up of four former UBCM presidents and Greg Moore, a former Port Coquitlam mayor.