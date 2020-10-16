VANCOUVER -- Fraternities at the University of British Columbia are being called out for allegedly partying and breaking COVID-19 rules limiting the size of gatherings.

The complaints online are anonymously posted on a Facebook group called “UBC Confessions” and directed at students at the university.

“Just a request from the rest of us on campus, do y’all maybe wanna stop partying and breaking health restrictions,” questioned the person writing the post.

“Your social exchanges aren’t more important than everyone’s health,” they added.

The post has drawn numerous comments. It does not specify which fraternity house in particular it is referring to or when the parties have taken place.

“We are aware of these posts,” said Mathew Ramsey, UBC’s director of university affairs.

He was also quick to say that the university is independent from its fraternity houses.

“Fraternity houses are owned and operated by individual fraternities through long-term leases. They are not on UBC property and UBC has no role in their management,” Ramsey added.

There has been one instance, however, in which an on-campus gathering was broken up by RCMP.

Kris Conrad, a graduate student at the university, posted a video to Twitter in September that showed at least two RCMP vehicles with flashing lights and several people running away from the area.

The video caption reads, in part: "Front row seats to the RCMP breaking up a party of ~50 people."

Ramsey said in that instance a neighbour contacted the police, who came to disperse that group.

“That’s exactly what we hope to have happen,” he added.

Around North America, there have been examples of COVID-19 outbreaks associated with student activity on university campuses.

Health officials linked a cluster of coronavirus cases to a fraternity party at the University of New Hampshire in September.

There is also currently an outbreak at Western University, where one student told CTV News there have been parties “every night” on some dormitory floors.

Back at UBC, many students are aware of the online rumours about parties at fraternity houses. An online petition calling for such gatherings to stop had collected more than 1,200 signatures as of Friday.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing, you hate to see people sort of flagrantly ignoring the rules,” said one student named Matt who spoke to CTV News. “We work so hard on campus during business hours to follow the rules and stay safe and people just throw that aside when they go home and do their own stuff on the weekends..”