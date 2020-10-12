VANCOUVER -- A fatal crash involving B.C. teenagers over the weekend was not the first at that location.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old, identified by friends as Ruby Kingma and Rachel Plowman, died Saturday night when their vehicle plunged over an embankment and into the Fraser River.

The crash was at about 11:20 p.m. in a rural area of Ballam Road near MacDonald Road.

Mounties say the driver lost control, and the vehicle struck a barrier, flipped and went airborne.

A third person, a 21-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The crash is not the first fatal incident in the area.

The same stretch of Ballam Road in Chilliwack was the site of a similar tragedy that claimed the lives of two 18-year-olds almost five years ago.

Connor Dash and Gerritt Niessen were killed when the pickup truck they were in ended up in the Fraser in January 2016.

Search and rescue crews tried to reach the young men, but there was too much ice.

A memorial cross for Dash and Niessen still stands at the location.

Back then, the road was gravel and there was no barrier.

Since that time, a concrete barrier has been installed between the road and the river.