Two men led Surrey RCMP on a short chase before being arrested after reports of three different armed robberies in Surrey and Delta.

Karman Singh Grewal, 26, and Gursimran Sahota, 21, have both been charged with three counts of robbery.

Surrey RCMP allege Grewal and Sahota entered a pharmacy near 151 Street and the Fraser Highway in Surrey, faces covered, and demanded money and pharmaceuticals at knife-point.

Around 15 minutes later, police say they responded to a similar armed robbery at a nearby pharmacy on 159 Street and the Fraser Highway. Officers learned during the investigation a third robbery had happened the same day in Delta, around two hours prior to the first robbery.

Officers from the Surrey RCMP, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Police Dog Services unit patrolled the area, stopping what they believed was the suspect vehicle.

The car attempted to drive away before crashing into a police vehicle.

RCMP say the driver tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested, and that no one was hurt during the arrest.

Sahota has also been charged with three counts of committing an indictable offence with his face covered and one count of assault by threatening to use a weapon.

Grewal was charged with failing to stop for a peace officer, one count of dangerously operating a motor vehicle and obstruction of a peace officer.