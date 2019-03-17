Man in critical condition after being reportedly shot at Surrey park
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 4:57PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:15PM PDT
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was reportedly shot in Surrey on Sunday afternoon.
BC Emergency Health Services said a patient in critical condition was treated in the area of 108 Avenue and 141 Street.
Shots reportedly rang out at Hawthorne Rotary Park, a few blocks from where the man was treated.
There was a large police presence as officers were seen canvassing both the park and the area where the man was found.
A section of the park was behind police tape as RCMP officers guarded the scene.
More to come…