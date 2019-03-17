

CTV Vancouver





A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was reportedly shot in Surrey on Sunday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services said a patient in critical condition was treated in the area of 108 Avenue and 141 Street.

Shots reportedly rang out at Hawthorne Rotary Park, a few blocks from where the man was treated.

There was a large police presence as officers were seen canvassing both the park and the area where the man was found.

A section of the park was behind police tape as RCMP officers guarded the scene.

More to come…