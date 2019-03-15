

CTV Vancouver





Police have arrested a "prolific offender," who they say was armed and driving a stolen vehicle at the time.

In a statement Friday, Surrey RCMP said local man Robert Leo Jones was arrested Wednesday after being located by the Auto Crime Target Team.

It is alleged that he was in a white Jeep Cherokee that have been reported stolen In Vancouver two days prior.

Officers also claim that Jones was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest. They say they seized ammunition, illicit drugs, credit cards and other items believed to have been stolen.

As a result, Jones has been charged with several offences under the Criminal Code, including possession of property obtained by crime. He is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of credit card data, driving while prohibited and other offences.

Jones was wanted on outstanding warrants on other unrelated charges, the RCMP said.