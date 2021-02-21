VANCOUVER -- On Sunday, Fraser Health announced people at an additional two schools have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the U.K. variant.

Kwantlen Park Secondary in Surrey and Hellings Elementary School in Delta were added to the list, bringing the total number of schools in Fraser Health dealing with the variant to five.

In a statement posted to Twitter Saturday, Surrey Schools Supt. Jordan Tinney announced “two classes and over 20 individuals” have been instructed to stay home and get tested at École Woodward Hill Elementary.

Three people at Tamanawis Secondary have been told to get tested and stay home. The statement did not indicate if they were students, or staff, or a combination of the two.

Three people associated with A.H.P. Matthews Elementary were given the same instructions.

In an emailed statement to CTV News on Sunday, Fraser Health did not specify how many people are considered close contacts of infected individuals at the two additional schools.

“Fraser Health identifies variant cases through the case and contact management process and notifies all close contacts. We do not publicly identify variant cases to protect the privacy of those who have been impacted,” the statement said. “Only those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts need to be tested and have been contacted.”

The variant exposures at the original three schools took place between January 26 and February 12.

Parents of students at those schools had previously been notified of positive COVID-19 tests in the school community, but Surrey Schools only learned the cases were the B.1.1.7. variant on Saturday.

"Testing for the variant takes longer than standard COVID-19 testing, which is why we have received this information now," letters to students, staff and parents at those schools said.

It is not clear when the exposures at Kwantlen Park Secondary and Hellings Elementary School took place.

On Friday, Dr. Teresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer warned of a potential dramatic spike in new cases if more easily transmissible variants such as B.1.1.7. take hold in communities.

“The variant strain can transmit more quickly and easily but does not seem to cause more severe illness, nor interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, nor affect our ability to test for the virus,” the Fraser Health statement said.