U.K. variant detected at three Surrey schools with COVID-19 exposures
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Protesters gather in downtown Vancouver for rally against COVID-19 restrictions
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 cluster in Fernie, B.C. is now over, Interior Health says
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
5 flights added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure list
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
B.C. dealing with 4,486 active cases of COVID-19, 217 in hospital
B.C. health officials downplay federal concerns as researchers warn of undetected variants
B.C. residents less likely to follow COVID-19 restrictions than the rest of Canada, survey finds
Anti-masker targets Vancouver business, leaving staff afraid
Nurses, doctor expected to join former Canucks singer at 'Freedom Rally' in Vancouver
COVID-19 exposures: Here are the latest notices posted at B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies