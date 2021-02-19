VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced another six deaths of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the provincial total since the start of the pandemic to 1,327.

Speaking alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, the deputy provincial health officer added another 508 cases had been confirmed in the latest reporting period. Of the total 75,835 infections confirmed since the pandemic began, 4,486 cases are considered active.

Of those, 217 people are in hospital, 61 of whom are in intensive care or critical care units.

Another 7,699 people are under active monitoring from public health following possible exposure to the disease.

Dr. Réka Gustafson spoke at Friday's news conference in Vancouver as Dr. Bonnie Henry took a rare day off, and told reporters 69,970 people have "fully recovered" from the novel coronavirus.

Gustafson said a new outbreak has been declared since Thursday's case update, this time at the Florentine, a long-term care facility in B.C.'s Interior Health region.

The province is currently dealing with 13 active outbreaks in long-term care and six in acute care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.