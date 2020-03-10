VANCOUVER -- The RCMP in Surrey is asking for the public's help in locating a commercial truck trailer and cargo valued at $60,000.

Mounties say the vehicle loaded with a storage container containing $20,000 worth of lumber was stolen from a business.

Security footage from the business shows a suspect hooking the trailer to the cab of a semi-truck and driving off the property.

In total, police say more than 2,700 pieces of lumber wrapped in "West Fraser Mills" wrapping paper were stolen in the faded red container, adding the trailer has a B.C. licence plate with the numbers 234 on it.