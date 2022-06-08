Truck collides with overpass in Richmond, closes Highway 99 south

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond were closed Wednesday afternoon after a semi truck collided with the Cambie Road overpass.

Images from the scene show the vehicle's trailer crumpled from the apparent impact with the underside of the bridge. Another vehicle, a pickup truck, appears to have been struck by the broken trailer and heavily damaged.

Richmond RCMP said in a news release that both the southbound lanes of the highway and Cambie Road had been closed due to the collision.

"Both roads will be closed for an unknown amount of time as engineers assess the damage to the overpass," police said in the statement, adding that southbound travellers should take the No. 4 Road or Shell Road exit off-ramps to detour around the closure.

Mounties did not say anything about injuries resulting from the collision. CTV News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for information on whether any ambulances were dispatched or patients treated.

Northbound traffic on Highway 99 was not affected by the crash, police said.