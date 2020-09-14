VANCOUVER -- Starting this week, TransLink will be selling a limited number of Compass Cards inspired by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The cards feature the provincial health officer's signature phrase, which she has repeated at the more than 100 COVID-19 briefings she and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix have delivered throughout the pandemic: "Be kind, be calm, be safe."

TransLink said the cards will be available Tuesday at the Compass office located in the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station. TransLink did not say how many will be made available.

They are part of a new campaign TransLink has launched in the hopes of boosting ridership. Though some people have returned to the transit system since the province's pandemic lockdown in March, April and May, TransLink said ridership remains around 43 per cent of normal.

Meanwhile, TransLink data shows traffic congestion on several bridges – including the Golden Ears, Knight Street and Pattullo – has returned to 93 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

To build more confidence in buses and SkyTrains, TransLink said it's installing new signs that will "remind passengers of improved sanitization and cleaning procedures put in place to further enhance their safety."

In a statement, Henry applauded the "layers of protection put in place by TransLink," and encouraged passengers to remember to wear a mask while riding.

"By wearing a mask on transit, you are looking out for each other and demonstrating to those around you that you care about their health too," Henry said.