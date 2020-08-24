VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver commuters will notice a major change on transit Monday morning, as new rules requiring masks kicked in.

TransLink first announced the change earlier this month, saying that non-medical masks or face coverings will be required while on board transit vehicles. That change came into effect Monday morning.

Over the weekend, TransLink adjusted its signage across its system to let travellers know about the change, but the company's CEO says the new policy will be education-focused to start, with no penalties.

"We're starting off with a light touch," Kevin Desmond said when the rule was first announced.

But if enforcement is deemed necessary, Desmond said Metro Vancouver Transit Police "would be empowered to issue a fine or ask the customer to leave the system."

Leading up to the change, TransLink handed out 10,000 branded masks to passengers and says it will hand out another 20,000 in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Andrew Weichel and Allison Hurst