

Cecilia Hua, CTV News Vancouver





TransLink has been named North America's transit system of the year for its accomplishments between 2016 and 2018.

The 2019 Outstanding Public Transportation System of the Year award was issued by the American Public Transportation Association, which applauded TransLink for increasing its ridership by 18 per cent over the last three years, an unprecedented achievement among large transit systems across Canada and the U.S.

TranLink’s eight-out-of-10 rating on its customer satisfaction scale also marked an all-time high.

“I’m writing on behalf of all of us at TransLink to express our deepest appreciation for sticking with us and encouraging us to do better each and every day,” CEO Kevin Desmond said in an open letter posted to the transit provider's website.

Over the last couple of years, TransLink has introduced the Compass Card payment system, extended the SkyTrain network and embarked on a $9 billion plan, which includes expansions to the bus and rapid transit service and major infrastructure upgrades.

Another accomplishment is the transit etiquette campaign, which featured Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogen.

“This award comes down to the hard work and dedication of each of our 7,800 employees, the heart and soul of the organization,” said Desmond.