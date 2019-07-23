Bus routes like the 98, 99-B, 95 and 96 have ferried millions of transit riders across Metro Vancouver for years, but an announcement made today by TransLink is bringing an end to the venerable, if not often hot and crowded bus routes.

Beginning on five regional routes in January 2020, TransLink’s new RapidBus service will have the combined capacity to accommodate more than 12,000 rush hour customers.

TransLink says the new RapidBus lines will be “faster, more frequent, more convenient and more comfortable.”

“The B-Lines have served us well over many years, but we’ve taken the new RapidBus service to the next level,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a statement. “RapidBus will deliver a faster, more frequent service with new customer amenities.”

According to the transit authority, the forthcoming additions to the fleet will be painted green so they stand out from the older models.

TransLink says by prioritizing the new routes with bus-only lanes, fewer stops, all-door boarding and signal priority, the RapidBus lines will travel up “up to 20% faster than local bus service”

The first five routes will be:

R1: King George Boulevard (Guildford Town Centre to Newton Exchange)

R2: Marine Drive (Park Royal to Phibbs Exchange)

R3: Lougheed Highway (Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place)

R4: 41st Avenue (UBC to Joyce–Collingwood Station)

R5: Hastings (SFU to Burrard Station)

The new buses will be larger, articulated hybrid models, and their new sheltered RabidBus stops will also feature digital signs for the next-arriving buses and real-time voice activated information, says the transit provider.

“RapidBus is an exciting step forward for Pitt Meadows, and an exciting step forward for the region,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwald in a statement. “This new service will provide residents with a fast, frequent and reliable way to get around.”

The 99 B-Line will stay in service until the opening of the Broadway Subway, which is planned for 2025, with two additional routes planned for a 2021 launch to Surrey, Delta and Richmond. Five more routes are planned for Phase Three of the TransLinks’ Mayors’ Vision program.

Both the federal and provincial governments contributed funding to the project.

A map of the RapidBus lines is viewable below.