TransLink says several double-decker buses it plans to use in parts of Metro Vancouver are just months away from being on the road.

"Once they arrive they'll undergo inspection and testing before entering service in the fall," the transit provider said in a Facebook post Friday.

TransLink announced the additions to its fleet back in March 2018. At the time, the company said the double-deckers would arrive sometime in mid-2019.

A four-month pilot project using double-deckers on long-haul routes in Surrey, Delta ,White Rock, Langley and Vancouver received positive feedback, TransLink said at the time of the original announcement.

In addition to increasing the capacity to transport passengers, the transit provider said the bigger buses also offer more leg room.

With files from The Canadian Press