

Mychaylo Prystupa, CTV Vancouver





Trans Mountain Corporation is downplaying reports of a possible pipeline leak in a residential area in Surrey near the existing 65-year-old Trans Mountain pipeline. A strong petroleum odour was reported.

"We have been investigating the odour complaint and are continuing to explore in the area, but at this time we have found no evidence that the source of the product is the pipeline," the company said in a statement.

A large spill response team is on site at Douglas Road and Kalmar Road in North Surrey including Trans Mountain crews, heavy equipment and a large truck with the words, “Environmental Protection Unit” emblazoned on the side. Private security are also blocking off the area.

The company also says, “We have crews and equipment responding to an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance in a ditch near the Trans Mountain pipeline in Surrey. The pipeline has been shut down as a precautionary measure and we are investigating the source of the product. We are doing air monitoring in the area and there is no risk to the public at this time.”

Kinder Morgan Canada sold the Trans Mountain pipeline this summer to the Governmnet of Canada for $4.5-billon.

