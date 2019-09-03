

The Canadian Press





Protesters south of the border have rallied against Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion after learning pipe destined for the expansion is being unloaded from cargo ships in Vancouver, Wash.

Dozens of kayakers held a rally near the mouth of the Columbia River in southwest Washington to protest the arrival of the pipe and urge Washington state Governor Jay Inslee to explain why the state is aiding the project.

Twice over the long weekend, protesters, calling themselves "kayaktivists" formed a flotilla in front of cargo ships carrying the pipe and yesterday they unfurled a 21-metre banner to highlight what they say is growing opposition to the pipeline in Washington and Oregon.

The expansion will more than triple the capacity of the Trans Mountain line running from the Edmonton-area to port in Burnaby and U.S. protesters say they don't want it -- or the accompanying increase in oil tanker traffic -- in their backyard.