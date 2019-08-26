A group gathered outside a B.C. women's correctional facility over the weekend as a show of support for a prisoner detained inside.

Rita Wong took a stand at a Trans Mountain pipeline protest last year. She was arrested and carried away from the Burnaby facility, along with three others who'd also been at the Aug. 24, 2018 protest.

According to police, the group allegedly breached a court-ordered injunction designed to stop pipeline opponents from impeding access to the worksite.

"Demonstrators were provided a copy of the injunction and given an opportunity to leave or face arrest," the RCMP said in a statement at the time.

"Despite being asked to leave, these demonstrators failed to do so and were arrested."

Wong, 51, is a poet and a professor at Emily Carr University. She organized the action on behalf of missing and murdered Indigenous women, according to a statement from pipeline opposition group Protect the Inlet.

"The expansion of this pipeline would pose an increased risk to Indigenous women through displacement and man-camps, as well as everybody on Earth, through further climate destabilization," she said in a statement, adding that "more people to make the connections between violence against the land and violence against Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women."

Three women in their 60s were also arrested at the time.

Wong is being incarcerated for 28 days at Alouette Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge. From an online fundraising page set up to help cover her legal fees, it appears she was jailed on Aug. 16, following a B.C. Supreme Court decision.

A group of supporters gathered almost a year after her arrest to show their support.

"I talked to her last night and she's in really good spirts," Dorothy Christian told CTV News Sunday.

"I know that she's being strong. She's thinking about doing a creative writing class for the women inside, and I told her that I expected a book of poetry out of this experience."

Protesters say they continue to fight against the Trans Mountain pipeline, while construction was green lit back in June.

Last week, those behind the twinning project of the pipeline that runs between Edmonton and Burnaby told contractors that work is expected to resume in the next month.