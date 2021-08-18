VANCOUVER -- The multi-day search for a missing New Westminster man ended tragically Tuesday evening, local police say.

Eric Cardeno, 38, was reported missing early Saturday morning after he didn't return to his Queensborough home.

A significant search for the 38-year-old was conducted over several days, but the New Westminster Police Department announced Wednesday it came to a tragic end.

Cardeno was found dead at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the update from officers said.

"Thank you to everyone in the community, search and rescue staff, and NWPD members who assisted searching for Mr. Cardeno,” said Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland in a news release.

“Unfortunately this is a very tragic result and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Carlo Sayo, a friend of Cardeno's, told CTV News Vancouver the missing man left without his phone or keys, and may not have even been wearing shoes.

At one point, police asked local residents and business owners to check their sheds, rooftops and garages. Officers didn't say where Cardeno was eventually found.

Sayo described his friend as quiet, well-liked and reliable. Sayo said he was a local DJ who taught at TableTutors DJ Academy in Burnaby. Cardeno confused and worried friends and former students with his disappearance.

Police said foul play isn't suspected in Cardeno's death. Anyone who needs support can call the Victim Assistance Unit at 604-529-2525.