VANCOUVER -- Photos captured Sunday show that health-care workers are hearing community efforts to cheer them on.

Images from The Canadian Press photojournalist Darryl Dyck show workers in scrubs and masks, pausing outside, hands clasped, listening to the applause that rings from Vancouver balconies each day at 7 p.m.

Others held their hands in the air in acknowledgement of the cheers, cowbells and clapping.

Other photos show health-care workers holding signs, one of which reads, simply, "Thank you for your love."

Sporting a wide smile, one worker at St. Paul's Hospital held two thumbs up.

Others joined in the applause.

Several stood outside the hospital as a convoy of first responders showed their gratitude to the workers inside with lights and sirens.

Keeping their distance, some members of the public held signs.

"We can't thank you enough," one of the signs, held from a sunroof, read.

A family stood together, clapping and holding their own homemade sign.

Others made even more noise – a young woman banged a pot with a wooden spoon, and a man blew into a horn.

Elsewhere, residents of the city have put up signs on their balconies thanking the workers. Cheers can be heard each day at 7 even in areas of the city where there are no hospitals.

The displays of appreciation take place at a time when some health-care workers are switching shifts, and are meant as a thank-you for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar displays have been organized in other cities, and the Nine O'Clock Gun in Vancouver's Stanley Park is now firing two hours earlier.

All photos from The Canadian Press's Darryl Dyck, published Sunday