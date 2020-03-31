VANCOUVER -- In the latest show of support for workers on the front lines of a health-care crisis, tributes from Vancouver's Stanley Park are shown on video.

The 9 O'Clock Gun fired two hours earlier, joining in what has become a daily event across Vancouver.

Every day, members of the public cheer from their balconies for the region's nurses, doctors and others in the industry. The noisy display of appreciation is held at 7 p.m., the time when many are switching shifts.

The Vancouver Park Board announced over the weekend the gun would join those cheers, starting Monday night.

Video shows the gun firing, with cheers from the public heard in the background. Horns from nearby vessels moored in the Burrard Inlet can also be heard.