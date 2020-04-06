VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s provincial health officer and health minister will release the latest infection numbers for COVID-19 Monday, after taking Sunday off.

On Saturday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said she was heartened by the declining number of infections, although she still cautioned that they could surge again.

There were 29 new cases reported on Saturday and three deaths.

While there were 1,203 total cases, more than 700 of those have recovered.

