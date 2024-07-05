Tori Dunn's family calling for legal review after B.C. murder

VANCOUVER
    The family of Tori Dunn is calling for a review of B.C.'s legal system, and bail reform. 

    The 30-year-old businesswoman was killed in her Surrey home last month, in what her family calls a home invasion.

    Her alleged killer had been released from police custody weeks before the fatal attack. Her family wants to know why.

    Her cousin, Chastity Dunn, launched a change.org petition calling for a review of the legal decisions that led to his release.

    “I would like to know how it happened,” Dunn told CTV News from her home in Lorette, Man.

    “Was it an error or is it, in fact, just our bail process? Are there holes that jeopardize the safety of our community?”

    She said the family is angry this happened, and want change so no more families face similar tragedies.

    “There needs to be a bail reform for violent criminal offenders. Repeat offenders, especially,” Dunn said. “This could have been prevented for Tori.”

    The online petition launched Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon it had reached more than 800 signatures.

