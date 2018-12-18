

CTV Vancouver





Officials have closed down a park in B.C.'s Fraser Valley after a two-year-old boy was attacked by a cougar Monday afternoon.

Conservation officers said the toddler was on a trail in Cascade Falls Regional Park, located northeast of Mission, when the cougar struck shortly after 4 p.m.

"What we know so far is an adult was taking some children for a walk (and) one of the young boys was attacked by a cougar when they were heading back to the trail," Sgt. Todd Hunter said in a recorded statement.

"The park was closed. It's remaining closed as the officers investigate."

Fortunately, the young victim suffered only minor injuries, including some scratches to his back and a single puncture wound on his arm.

But the situation was still alarming, and the BC Conservation Officer Service has been watching for any sign of the cougar in the area.

Officers returned to sweep the park again on Tuesday but said they found no trace of the wildcat. Sgt. Hunter urged anyone heading out onto trails in the area to take extra precautions.

"Be cognizant of any form of wildlife you can encounter on a trail. Keep pets leashed and people close by," he said.

According to the WildSafeBC website, cougars that attack human children are usually either inexperienced young hunters or aging wildcats looking for an "easy target."

Anyone who encounters a cougar is advised to keep calm, appear as big as possible and back away slowly while keeping the animal in view.

"Pick up children and small pets immediately. Never run or turn your back – sudden movements may provoke an attack," WildSafeBC warns.

"If a cougar shows aggression, or begins following you, respond aggressively in all cases as cougars see you as a meal: keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises. Pick up nearby sticks, rocks, or whatever you have at hand to quickly to use as a weapon if necessary."

In the event of an attack, the organization recommends focusing strikes on the cougar's face and eyes.

Anyone who sees a cougar that could pose an immediate threat to public safety is asked to call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.