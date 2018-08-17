

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





Whether you have a new dishwasher or an older one, you want it to last. The average dishwasher is expected to perform well for at least 10 years. But you can get even more life out of it if you know what to do.

For starters, only put items in the dishwasher that are supposed to go in the dishwasher.

“You might think it’s simple and want to put that glass jar with the label on into your dishwasher to clean it but the label can come off and either clog the filter or jam the pump,” said Haniya Rae, Consumer Reports home editor.

Be sure to only load “dishwasher-safe” plastics on the top rack.

“Some plastic pieces can melt and break off, and that can also clog your filter,” explained Rae.

Keep strong chemicals like bleach and degreasing agents out of the dishwasher, too. And show your dishwasher some TLC with regular cleanings.

“If you have a manual filter in your dishwasher, you should take it out regularly and rinse away any food or debris caught in it. You can also wipe down the space between the door and the gasket,” Rae said.

Another tip: Skip the partial loads and fill the dishwasher completely before you run it. You should run full loads because this cuts down on the number of cycles the dishwasher has to run. It has mechanical parts, and the more you run the dishwasher, the faster those parts wear out.

Finally, it might sound weird and counterintuitive, but stop rinsing your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. Just scrape them.

“Today’s appliances have soil sensors and if there’s no detectable soil or debris on your dishes, your dishwasher might set itself to a lighter setting and won’t wash them as well,” said Rae.

If you’re wondering what machines have the highest owner satisfaction, the Bosch and Thermador brand came out on top for reliability.