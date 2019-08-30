

Maria Weisgarber, CTV News Vancouver





After eight days on the stand and five days of cross examination, a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two little girls has now finished testifying at his second-degree murder trial.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of his daughters, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe. The children were found dead in their beds in Berry’s Victoria apartment on Christmas Day, 2017.

A pathologist testified both had been stabbed multiple times, and Chloe had suffered blunt force trauma to the head. The jury has heard Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

Friday morning, Berry answered a few questions from his lawyer on re-examination before his testimony ended. With the case getting closer to being left in the hands of the jury, here’s a timeline of the trial so far:

The trial began on April 16 at Supreme Court in Vancouver. It is also being live-streamed to a Victoria courthouse for public viewing.

In July, Chloe and Aubrey’s mother Sarah Cotton took the stand. She shared custody with Berry at the time of the girls deaths.

Berry took the stand in his own defence on Aug. 21, telling the jury he and the girls went out sledding for most of the day on Christmas, and when they finally returned home, he was stabbed by an unknown attacker.

Berry’s cross examination by the Crown ended Thursday, with Berry rejecting a series of suggestions outlining the Crown’s theory of what happened on Christmas Day.

The trial resumes Tuesday, Sept. 3.