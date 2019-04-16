The jury trial of a Victoria man charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his two young daughters begins Tuesday in Vancouver.

Andrew Berry’s daughters, six-year old Chloe and four-year old Aubrey, were found dead in their father’s apartment on Christmas Day in 2017. The cause of their deaths has not been made public.

Berry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial was moved to Vancouver, but the proceedings are being streamed live at a Victoria courthouse for public viewing.

The Crown is expected to make an opening statement in the case this morning. The jury has been told the trial will last three to four months.

