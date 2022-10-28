Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years ago

Friday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.

Gold shovels dug beneath the ground as the capsule was unearthed and the dirt was dusted off.

Gordon Blankstein helped bury the capsule half a century ago when he was a student at UBC.

"I think it's the same for young people today as it was for us, as it was for the students in 1922 – we all want a better world," says Blankstein.

The capsule was buried on campus in 1972, to mark the 50th anniversary of what's known as The Great Trek – a student-led march held on Oct. 28, 1922.

The students were pushing the provincial government to resume construction of a new campus called Point Grey after it had been stalled due to the First World Ward.

"I remember the original trekkers from 1922 and meeting them in 1972 and thinking, Man, are they ever old – how could they ever have fun out here? And now I’m in the same position," he said. "It's a little surreal."

Inside the capsule were newspapers from the ‘70s and a party invitation, complete with a dinner menu being offered.

Current students at UBC helped to seal a new capsule afterwards that won't be opened again for another 50 years.

"To think that people who are here and went to school the ‘70s are here, able to see what we're putting in to our time capsule is super because I don't even know if i'm going to be here in 50 years," says student Christa Heoawike.

Items included a lab coat signed with special messages and an example of a resume and cover letter.

The afternoon saw dignitaries such as former prime minister Kim Campbell and Jordan Wilson, who touched on the importance of history and reconciliation.

For Blankstein, the afternoon on campus brought back many fond memories as a UBC student.

His message to the next generations: "Don't back off of your dreams. Don't think you can't accomplish it – go for it, and you'll make our country better and our world better."