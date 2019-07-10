Thousands lose power after car crashes into Langley hydro pole
A car crashed into a Langley hydro pole early in the morning of July 10, 2019.
Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 6:07AM PDT
Wet weather played a role in a collision that sent a car crashing into a hydro pole in Langley early Wednesday morning according to Mounties.
The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 200 Street between 48 Avenue and Grade Crescent, and the driver suffered minor injuries said Langley RCMP.
A hydro pole and dangling cables could be seen in the middle of 200 Street.
BC Hydro estimated there were over 6,300 customers without power for several hours as a result of the crash but power was restored shortly before 11 a.m. to all but 21 customers.