Thousands brave frigid water for return of Vancouver Polar Bear Swim

Thousands stormed the sea for a brisk start to 2023, as Vancouver's Polar Bear Swim returned after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gathering in person for the first time since 2020, dozens dressed in costumes – from clowns to superheroes and even Elvis Presley.

Ninety-year-old Zhaidong Yu, wearing a robe showing off his dozens of polar bear swim collectible pins, smiled with glee as he walked back to shore.

“Very good,” said Yu, through his daughter who acting as a translator, describing how he felt about taking the plunge once again.

The mood was exuberant, with many attendees saying the event is a beloved, annual tradition.

“We’re here to party,” said Curtis Chamberlayne, participating with a large group that attends every year.

The 103rd event featured music and a race for competitive swimmers. Gareth Jones captures his fifth title.

“I looked at the water temp today and it was six-and-a-half degrees and that was a lot colder than normal, so that was a chilly one out there,” he said.

It was an extra special day for Lisa Pantages, whose grandfather Peter helped launch the event more than a century ago.

“I think it speaks to the amazing enthusiasm of Vancouver to celebrate where they live,” she said when asked about the large turnout.

“I think it speaks to us needing to be together and wanting to be together."