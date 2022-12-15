Vancouver Polar Bear Swim to return on New Year's Day for first time in 3 years

A chilly Vancouver tradition is set to make a splash with its comeback after a multi-year pandemic hiatus.

The annual Vancouver Polar Bear Swim will return to English Bay on New Year's Day, after taking a digital format in 2021 and 2022.

Over the past few years, swimmers were encouraged to avoid congregating at English Bay and to instead take a dip in a bathtub or kiddie pool and post about it on social media.

However, the tide has turned for 2023, as swimmers and spectators are once again being welcomed back to the beach for the event's 103rd anniversary.

"Vancouver's Polar Bear Swim is one of the largest and oldest in the world, and we're delighted the park board is able to once again host such an important and fun community tradition," Tony Syskakis, supervisor of aquatics for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, said in a news release Wednesday.

"It's always amazing to see so many people come together to start the year off with an exciting challenge."

The Vancouver swim started in 1920, when Peter Pantages and nine others started off the new year in style by taking a dip in English Bay.

The group eventually became known as the Vancouver Polar Bear Club and the event has now become a beloved holiday tradition.

According to the park board, the polar bear swim typically draws crowds of up to 9,000 with anywhere between 2,000 and 4,000 participants.

Indoor spaces to change or lock away any valuables will be available, but swimmers are encouraged to arrive "swim-ready."

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, with the official swim starting at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a live DJ, food trucks and a warming tent on-site.