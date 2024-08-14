'This will add further purpose to her life': B.C. family shares inspiration for Tour de Cure

A few years ago Laurie Bridge felt an unusual pain in her stomach, which prompted a visit to her doctor who quickly noticed something wasn’t right.

“She was then diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” said Colin Bridge, Laurie’s father. “The reason she had pain is it was in her liver, and so that made it Stage 4.”

After an 18-month battle, Laurie succumbed to the disease at just 27 years old.

“I called her my sunshine baby,” said Heather Johnston, Laurie’s mother. “Because her smile just lit up the room.”

The heartbreaking loss is a familiar feeling for families all over British Columbia. The BC Cancer Foundation estimates more than 3,600 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, with rates rising for people under 50 years old.

“If we can save one more life by raising a dollar, or a hundred dollars, or a thousand, or a hundred thousand – whatever that number is – then this will just add further purpose to her life,” said Colin.

Colin and his other daughter Emily are participating in the 2024 Tour de Cure, the BC Cancer Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser.

“It will be the longest ride I’ve ever done, but I’m feeling good about it,” said Emily, taking part in the two-day, 200-kilometre ride.

It’s a yearly ritual for Colin, a cancer survivor himself, who’s raised tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research.

“She can still be with us in spirit,” said Colin, on using Laurie as his inspiration. “And she can be behind us in the ride for the Tour De Cure, and if we can raise just one more dollar to save someone else’s life, that’ll have her smiling.”

The ride takes place Aug. 24 and 25, departing from Cloverdale and ending in Hope.