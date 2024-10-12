'This is their safe place': Hockey program breaks barriers for Indigenous kids

A program that started in Nanaimo five years ago that teaches Indigenous kids how to play hockey is so popular that it’s expanding.

Salish Storm is a non-profit that breaks down barriers to the expensive sport, while incorporating Indigenous teachings.

“We weren’t seeing Indigenous children in minor hockey and so we started to think about what are the barriers that might be keeping them from accessing hockey,” said Salish Storm co-founder Dayna Miles.

The program provides free hockey equipment and coaching for youth between the ages of 6 and 18. Some of the gear is thanks to a sponsorship from the NHL Players’ Association, which donated 25 full sets.

Every practice begins with drumming and cultural teaching from a knowledge keeper or elder.

“They need to learn and walk through both worlds,”—Indigenous and Western—said knowledge keeper Leanor Hampton at Frank Crane arena in Nanaimo.

Head coach Heath Dennison told CTV News, “Whether they are a new player or an advanced player, we try to recognize the enjoyment of it all and the excitement and the love of the game.”

As for the members of Salish Storm, “I like being on a team with other players,” said Gabriel.

“I want to learn how to skate with hockey skates, and I think it will be fun,” Navah said.

Miles said Salish Storm gives players a sense of confidence and identity, while also providing emotional support during tough times.

“We’ll have kids who are maybe going through major losses, but they don’t want to miss Salish Storm; this is their safe place,” she said.

Since its inception in Nanaimo, Salish Storm has expanded to Cowichan and Saanich, and just began training skaters this week in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside as part of a collaboration with the Vancouver School Board.

