'This is a troubling case': Vancouver police investigate reported child-luring attempt at home daycare
Police are investigating reports that a man posed as a parent in an attempt to lure a five-year-old girl away from a Vancouver daycare.
The Vancouver Police Department released a sketch of the suspect Friday, as well as a photo of a high-end car that was seen in the East Vancouver neighbourhood where the home daycare is located.
Investigators say the reported child-luring attempt occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, when an unknown man knocked on the door of the afterschool daycare near East Hastings and Skeena streets and spoke to the daughter of the daycare operator.
The man claimed to be the father of a girl at the daycare, and referred to her by name, the Vancouver Police Department said.
The five-year-old happened to be out of the house with daycare staff at the time, so the man left without the child, making a comment about calling the girl's nanny, according to police.
Staff at the daycare reported the incident to police after speaking with the girl's parents.
"This is a troubling case that we’ve been actively investigating for more than three weeks, but we still don’t know the identity of this stranger," Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.
"With students heading back to school and daycares soon re-opening after the Christmas break, we're notifying the public and taking additional steps to solve this case."
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, standing approximately 6' tall with a medium build.
Police say the man had facial stubble and was wearing a white toque with a white hooded sweater at the daycare. He was described as appearing "clean and stylish," police said.
"Our investigators have worked with the girl’s family and daycare staff, conducted extensive neighbourhood canvasses for witnesses and video, and spoken with other families who use the daycare," Addison said.
The Vancouver police said nobody but the girl's parents should have been aware of their daughter's childcare arrangement that day.
"Who this man was is still a mystery, and the nature of the incident is a cause for concern," said Addison.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch or the car in the photograph, described as an orange Porsche Macan, is asked to contact the Vancouver police special investigations section at 604-717-0600.
"At this stage of the investigation, police have not linked the car to the incident, but believe the person driving it may be able to assist in the investigation," police said.
