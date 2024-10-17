'This empowers students': Pace Performing Musical Theatre Academy raising money for Ukraine through song

Students from the Sooke School District’s Pace Musical Theatre Academy are rehearsing for a performance that is set to benefit children half a world away.

"Students helping students in a war zone,” said Sandy Webster-Worthy, artistic director of the academy.

The performance is called Stand With Ukraine, and will take place at the Isabelle Reader Theatre in Langford on Nov. 2.

"We're hoping to fill the house,” said Webster-Worthy. “We have a great lineup of entertainment planned."

That includes Ken Lavigne, the Veselka Ukrainian Dancers, and MC duties by Disney star Calum Worthy.

It will be a night of entertainment, but for the kids, it’s much more. It is giving them a lesson in humanitarianism and an opportunity to use their voice to help others.

"This empowers students to say, ‘Yes, I can do my bit,’” said the artistic director.

"The kids are pouring their hearts and souls into this production,” said Bob Beckett, with Vancouver Island Supports Ukraine.

All funds raised from the event will go towards a West Shore-based Vancouver Island Supports Ukraine’s effort to help the people of Ukraine. In the new year, the group plans to return to the war torn country for its fourth trip.

"We have a three-pronged approach to our next deployment,” said Beckett.

Number one is to establish a breast milk bank in a children’s hospital in the west of Ukraine. That hospital has seen an alarming increase of expecting mothers delivering premature babies due to the stresses of war.

"We're now in the position to financially acquire that equipment and get it delivered to the regional hospital in Ukraine,” said Beckett.

Secondly, the group will continue to support the communities in Ukraine that it has been working with throughout their past three trips to the war-torn country.

"There's always the need for medical supplies whether it's tourniquets for the frontline troops or whether it's additional diagnostic lab equipment, rehab materials for both citizens and military personal who have been impacted as a result of the conflict,” said Beckett.

As well, the team is hoping to build upon the relationship that has been established between the Sooke School District and the Ukrainian education system by creating a global citizen academy. That will bring students together from opposite sides of the world in order to learn and grow from each other.

"One of the things that we're trying to do is reach across an ocean to those kids in Ukraine saying we care, we're trying to raise money to support you and we're trying to give you help and that's what its about,” said Webster-Worthy.

Tickets for the performance are on sale now at Eventbrite.ca.