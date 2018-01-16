Surrey Mounties are warning the public to check the credentials of people claiming to be police officers if they aren't wearing a full uniform.

The warning was issued Tuesday, about a month after a report was made that a police officer allegedly robbed a victim.

RCMP said a victim allowed an imposter into his home on Dec. 19, believing that he was an officer.

Once inside, the suspect stole cash and credit cards from the victim then fled the area.

Another person was victimized using the same ruse on Dec. 2, RCMP said.

The suspect in both instances has been described as a South Asian man between the ages of 20 and 40. He is about six feet tall, and was clean shaven and dressed in black at the time.

A sketch artist has produced a composite image using details from the victims, but police said they have not confirmed whether they're looking for one suspect or two.

In a statement, officers urged members of the public to be cautious allowing any stranger into their homes.

"It is perfectly acceptable to ask someone identifying themselves as a police officer for their credentials, like a badge and photo ID," Cpl. Scotty Shumann said.

"If you're not satisfied with the information provided, you can contact the police of jurisdiction to confirm the officer's attendance. Dispatchers will be able to tell you if an officer is at your door."

Anyone with information on the Surrey cases is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502, and quote file number 2017-172145/180525.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.