

CTV Vancouver





On the eve of Remembrance Day, police in New Westminster have released photos of a man wanted in connection to a poppy donation theft.

New Westminister Police said a man entered the Royal Canadian Legion at 631 6th Street around 2 p.m. Thursday to order food.

After the man paid, the cashier noticed the donation tin had disappeared. Surveillance video showed the man may have been hiding the tin while he was paying for the meal, according to police.

The tin was found outside the legion, but the money was missing.

“It is disheartening to know people would steal donations that are intended to support our veterans,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a news release. “Our veterans deserve honour and respect for the great service that they have made to our nation. We owe our freedom and liberty to them, and for that we are forever grateful.”

Sgt. Scott said there were two other poppy donation thefts that day -- one at a Boston Pizza and the other at Coast Capital Savings -- but would not say if police believe the same man is repsonsible for all three thefts.

The suspect is described as a balding white man with grey hair and a grey beard, between 50 to 60 years old.

Anyone with information of the poppy donation thefts is asked to call New Westminister Police at 604-525-5411.