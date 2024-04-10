These bands will perform at Vancouver's PNE this summer
Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition has outlined its 2024 concert series with '90s legends, rock sensations and country stars taking the stage this summer.
The PNE announced the concert lineup Wednesday, with tickets going on sale Friday.
"I think our lineup reflects that we'll have a really, really robust crowd," PNE CEO Shelley Frost said on CTV Morning Live Wednesday. "We do know that some of these shows are going to have such a huge demand."
The series will kick off on Aug. 17 with Burton Cummings and his band, with Colin James. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Blondie, will hit the stage mid-week, on Aug. 21. For those who prefer country, Brad Paisley is scheduled for the first Friday of the concert series, on Aug. 23.
American rappers Flo Rida and Ludacris are also slated in the lineup. The series wraps up on the Labour Day long weekend with Canadian legends Barenaked Ladies performing on Sept. 1 and an "I Love the 90s Tour" featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and All-4-One scheduled on Sept. 2, which is closing night.
This year's concerts will take place in the Pacific Coliseum, as the new PNE Amphitheatre is under construction and due to open in 2026. Frost said the temporary space will give them more room to sell additional tickets.
"We're building a world-class new venue," Frost said.
Tickets start at $40 and include admission to the fair, which runs from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The PNE is closed on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.
The full concert lineup follows:
- Saturday, Aug. 17: Burton Cummings & his Band with Colin James
- Sunday, Aug. 18: Amanda Marshall with special guest Serena Ryder
- Tuesday, Aug. 20: Bachman-Turner Overdrive
- Wednesday Aug. 21: Blondie
- Thursday, Aug. 22: John Fogerty
- Friday, Aug. 23: Brad Paisley
- Saturday Aug. 24: To be announced
- Sunday Aug. 25: Charlotte Cardin
- Tuesday, Aug. 27: The Commodores with The Pointer Sisters
- Wednesday, Aug. 28: Flo Rida
- Thursday, Aug. 29: Blue Rodeo
- Friday, Aug. 30: Ludacris
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Punjabi Virsa Night 2024
- Sunday, Sept.r 1: Barenaked Ladies
- Monday, Sept. 2: I Love the '90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All-4-One
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Ahead of Trudeau at inquiry, what ministers' testimony reveals about foreign election interference
The former minister of democratic institutions says she was told after the October 2019 federal election that Canada's spy agency had seen low-level foreign interference activities by China. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to testify at the inquiry later today.
The U.S. is asking states to be ready with testing for avian flu. What is Canada doing?
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in gallery
For a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Intimate partner violence could be declared an epidemic in Ontario after Ford government backs NDP bill
An NDP bill that calls for intimate partner violence to be declared an epidemic in Ontario will be backed by the Ford government, House Leader Paul Calandra confirmed Wednesday.
A man's world? Art exhibit about misogyny was only open to women -- until a man complained
A museum in Australia is being forced to allow men into art exhibit originally conceived for women only, after a tribunal ruled it 'discriminatory,' following a complaint by a disgruntled man who was denied entry.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. makes it easier to salvage timber damaged by wildfires
The B.C. government says it's making it easier for forestry companies to salvage timber damaged by wildfires.
-
B.C. nurses union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals exposed to harmful illicit drugs
The BC Nurses' Union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals are often exposed to harmful illegal drugs being consumed by some patients during their stay.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Edmonton
-
Mosquito activity expected to be low during dry spring: city
A dry spring so far means mosquito activity will be low in Edmonton for now, a city expert says.
-
Rundle Park Golf Course opens Wednesday, Victoria and Riverside to open later
Golf courses owned by the City of Edmonton are beginning to open as temperatures warm up and snow melts.
-
Stolen gun found loaded in suspect's pants during drug deal arrest in Red Deer: ALERT
Five people are facing charges after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) interrupted a suspected drug deal in Red Deer Thursday.
Calgary
-
'Not very happy about it': Calgary residents voice concerns about blanket rezoning proposal
Calgary residents gathered at an open house on Tuesday to have their voices heard on proposed blanket rezoning throughout the city.
-
Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
-
Wind, solar operators urged to invest now to protect infrastructure from climate risk
Wind and solar operators in Canada are being urged to reduce the likelihood of future catastrophic grid outages by making their infrastructure more resilient to climate change.
Lethbridge
-
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park named the best place for stargazing
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students gearing up for final exams
After a year of studying and projects, it's nearly summer break for Lethbridge’s post-secondary students. But between now and then, students will have to write their final exams.
-
Lethbridge police looking for 'prolific offender' wanted on multiple warrants
Lethbridge police are searching for a “prolific offender” with outstanding warrants related to multiple offences.
Winnipeg
-
Four men arrested in southern Manitoba for child pornography charges
The Manitoba RCMP has made four arrests and taken three kids out of unsafe situations following a child exploitation investigation last month.
-
Winnipeg ready for another year of Whiteout Street Parties outside Canada Life Centre
The Whiteout Street Parties will be coming back to Winnipeg when the Winnipeg Jets start their quest for the Stanley Cup during the 2024 NHL Playoffs.
-
Zebra mussels may prompt closure of national park lake, Manitoba government says
The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels.
Regina
-
Sask. man finds over $4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
-
'I wanted to find my daughter': Sask. mother testifies in case against ex-husband accused in abduction
The ex-wife of a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting the couple's child in late 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine testified at Regina's Court of King's Bench Tuesday as the trial entered its second day of proceedings.
-
Sask. premier willing to attend televised meeting over carbon tax
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is willing to attend a televised meeting with his provincial counterparts and Justin Trudeau to discuss impacts of the federal carbon tax and its latest increase.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle grass fire after controlled burn spreads
Saskatoon firefighters continue to monitor the scene after a controlled burn sparked a wild grass fire southeast of the city.
-
Black cart swap begins next week in Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents who requested a smaller black garbage cart by March 1 can expect delivery between April 15 and June 15.
-
'I'm really struggling': Parents paying the cost of Sask. teacher job action
With teachers moving to step up job action, some parents and caregivers are feeling the pressure and a financial pinch from the lack of lunch-hour supervision.
Toronto
-
Ontario to eliminate parking requirements near transit, exempt universities from some planning laws
The Ontario government announced a slew of “targeted” housing changes on Wednesday that would allow developers to provide fewer parking spaces for buildings near rapid transit while exempting public post-secondary institutions from planning laws.
-
'Potent' spring storm on the way to Toronto
Toronto is in for more sunshine and mild weather today but a 'potent' spring storm is on the horizon, CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.
-
Toronto-area music teacher charged after allegedly sexually assaulting underage student
A music teacher from the Greater Toronto Area has been arrested and charged after police allege he sexually assaulted an underage student.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
-
Quebec bill to impose fines of up to $1,500 for threatening elected officials
Citizens elected officials in Quebec deem to be a nuisance or a threat will now face fines of up to $1,500 and injunctions from the Superior Court.
Ottawa
-
30 cats, owner living in 'unsafe condition' in eastern Ontario, OPP say
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says around 30 cats and their owner are being relocated to a safe place after finding them living in an “unsafe condition” inside a home in Champlain Township.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
Atlantic
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Canada heading into wildfire season with above-average temps, minimal snow
Widespread drought, warmer weather and minimal snow cover during the winter means Canada could see an intense wildfire season through the spring and summer after unprecedented burns last year.
-
SiRT looking for SUV driver following fatal February crash in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it is looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV following a fatal crash in Hammons Plains two months ago.
London
-
Both drivers charged following fatal Huron County crash
A two-vehicle crash that killed a 45-year-old passenger has resulted in impaired driving charges for the drivers of both vehicles involved.
-
Court addresses former World Junior hockey players' sexual assault case
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was addressed briefly in court Tuesday.
-
Eid celebrations underway in London, Ont.
Several thousand members of the local Muslim community have gathered at BMO Centre London for prayers followed by a festival to mark the occasion of Eid.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man airlifted after fall in Wilmot
Ornge air ambulance says a man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a fall in Wilmot Township.
-
Fighting for change: Bradley Pogue’s mother petitions for parole reform
Five years after the death of Bradley Pogue, his mother shares how the tragedy has impacted her life and what she's doing to help other victims of violent crime.
-
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Northern Ontario
-
MPPs to debate bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic
A bill to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic is to be debated at Queen’s Park late Wednesday. According to the Ontario NDP, 200 advocates will fill the gallery to press Doug Ford’s conservative government to act.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
-
Burglar left 'large bowel movement' in victims' toilet, say Guelph, Ont. police
A Guelph, Ont. woman has been arrested for a weekend break-in during which police say 'a large bowel movement' was left in the victims’ toilet.
N.L.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
-
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.