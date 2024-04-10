These bands will perform at Vancouver's PNE this summer

Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition has outlined its 2024 concert series with '90s legends, rock sensations and country stars taking the stage this summer.

The PNE announced the concert lineup Wednesday, with tickets going on sale Friday.

"I think our lineup reflects that we'll have a really, really robust crowd," PNE CEO Shelley Frost said on CTV Morning Live Wednesday. "We do know that some of these shows are going to have such a huge demand."

The series will kick off on Aug. 17 with Burton Cummings and his band, with Colin James. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Blondie, will hit the stage mid-week, on Aug. 21. For those who prefer country, Brad Paisley is scheduled for the first Friday of the concert series, on Aug. 23.

American rappers Flo Rida and Ludacris are also slated in the lineup. The series wraps up on the Labour Day long weekend with Canadian legends Barenaked Ladies performing on Sept. 1 and an "I Love the 90s Tour" featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and All-4-One scheduled on Sept. 2, which is closing night.

This year's concerts will take place in the Pacific Coliseum, as the new PNE Amphitheatre is under construction and due to open in 2026. Frost said the temporary space will give them more room to sell additional tickets.

"We're building a world-class new venue," Frost said.

Tickets start at $40 and include admission to the fair, which runs from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The PNE is closed on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.

The full concert lineup follows: