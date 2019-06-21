Owning even a studio apartment may be a distant dream for many, but for those with a big budget, here’s a look at what Vancouver has to offer in June.

The top five are all between $20 million and $30 million, with this four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse suite priced highest of all listings posted on Realtor.ca.

With an asking price of $29,998,000, this condo on West Cordova Street in the Fairmont Pacific Rim includes 6,652 square feet of indoor living space, and another 2,900 outside.

Views of the mountains, ocean and city skyline are visible from its two floors.

Money to burn? This six-bedroom home on Osler Street will set its buyer back about $24 million.

The Shaughnessy mansion has eight bathrooms built into its 23,630 square feet of space. The listing describes it as an “advanced hi-tech security smart home,” with air conditioning, a theatre, a bar and a wine cellar.

All of its six bedrooms include ensuites, and the master bedroom boasts mountain and city views.

The house also has an indoor swimming pool.

On nearby Laurier Avenue sits a similarly priced six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home. The sprawling mansion is listed at $23,880,000 and includes Swarovski crystal chandeliers.

If you’re still not sold, the property contains its own elevator, professional home theatre, “party size” rec room with wet bar, wine cellar, gym and steam shower.

If the Laurier home is a bit over budget, this mansion on Newton Wynd is priced at about $4 million less. Listed at $19,980,000, this six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a “grand double height foyer” included in its 10,000 square feet of living space.

It has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sweeping views of the ocean and mountains, according to the listing on Realtor.ca.

Other features: Marble and oak floors, paneled walls, electric blinds, indoor pool and “spa centre.”

The home’s been listed at least since March, and the asking price appears to be unchanged.

The fifth most expensive listing in June has also been up for several months.

Listed at $19,800,000, as it was in March, the sellers of a four-bedroom home on West 3rd Avenue boast it’s a “very rare opportunity in Vancouver’s most exclusive seaside location.”

The contemporary steel-and-concrete home has ocean and mountain views, an open concept layout and a rooftop patio. It also has a coach house, wet bar, gym, swimming pool and professionally landscaped garden.