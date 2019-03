Tired of properties that don't come with their own spa? Finding it hard to fit your indoor pool and wine cellar in your one-bedroom rental? Have a spare $20 million to spend?

Earlier this week, CTV News Vancouver checked out the lowest-priced listings in B.C.'s two largest cities.

The federal government had just announced its proposed budget, which included help for first-time homebuyers. If approved, the initiative will help families earning less than $120,000 a year lower their mortgage payments, provided their loan is for less than four times their total income.

The next day, data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada showed that luxury home sales have fallen in the formerly hot Vancouver housing market. While it appears fewer people are searching for the city's most expensive houses, CTV searching the listings anyway to find out what's available in Vancouver and Surrey for those who are still interested.



Vancouver

As of Friday, the priciest property in Vancouver proper was listed on Realtor.ca for $19,980,000. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion on Newton Wynd (near the University of British Columbia) measures more than 10,000 square feet.

Featuring a grand foyer, and views of the ocean and mountains, the home comes with a "spa centre" and its own elevator.

In case you're wondering, property taxes on a home of this size are estimated at about $40,500. The latest census data puts the median income in B.C. at $69,995.

Coming in at a close second is this four-bedroom, six-bathroom home on West 3rd Avenue, located a few blocks from Jericho Beach. Listed at $19,800,000, the 11,000-square-foot steel and concrete structure was built by a renowned architect and also offers mountain and ocean views.

The house includes its own gym, outdoor swimming pool and professionally landscaped garden, and has a coach house.

A built-in mortgage calculator on the Sotheby's website suggests with a 20 per cent down payment, your monthly mortgage rate would be about $82,000.



This home on The Crescent in Shaughnessy will set a buyer back $18,980,000. The six-bedroom, eight-bath home has been renovated and restored, and sits on a 22,653-square-foot lot.

The massive, century-old home has seven fireplaces, a modern kitchen, stone terrace and private garden.





Close to the UBC campus, this 19-year-old mansion offers water and mountain views and is listed at $18,800,000. The home on Western Crescent has a grand foyer, open concept floor plan, gourmet kitchen and library.

The basement includes a swimming pool, theatre, exercise room and nanny suite.







The listing for this property listed at $17,880,000 describes the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home as "truly a world class mansion." The custom-built, 10-year-old home has a home theatre, wine cellar, gym, pool table, steam bath, heated floors and a fenced in yard. It's located on Devonshire Crescent in Shaughnessy.



Surrey

Coming in just under $13 million, this four-bed, six-bath custom-built rancher is located on 53 Avenue. Indoors, the main house has a bowling alley, "hobby room," recreation room, gym and chef's kitchen.

The 2.11-acre property includes a coach house, a pool, infinity hot tub, fire pit and tennis court.







A short distance away on 56 Avenue, this eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Panorama Ridge is listed for $1,000 less, at $12,998,000. Built on 1.7 acres of land, the 15,500-square-foot home includes high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, home theatre, swimming pool, boat house and nanny suite.







The owner of this gated estate with a dock and 450 feet of waterfront is asking $9,998,800. The five-bed, eight-bath home with three private suites larger than many apartments is located on Rio Place, along the Nicomekl River.

The property of three private residences includes two pools and a media room.







Priced at $9,588,000, this home on 190 Street includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a 56-stall equestrian facility. The three-storey house sits on 10 acres of property.







This six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion on 27 Avenue is listed at $7,999,000. The home was custom-built in 2006, and includes two studies, a piano room, library, elevator, indoor pool, theatre and four-car garage.







Note: For the purposes of this article, listings described as development opportunities have not been included.