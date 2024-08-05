These are the 12 recipients of the Order of B.C. for 2024

On Monday, the province named the 12 latest recipients of the Order of British Columbia, who are being recognized for excellence in their respective fields.

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the creation of the province’s highest civilian honour, and with this year’s new recipients, the total number of British Columbians in the order will be 515.

Inductees will be appointed by Lt. Gov. Janet Austin at a ceremony in Victoria on Sept. 4.

“This year's recipients are impressive, not simply because of their outstanding contributions to their communities but also because of the diversity of their achievements,” she said in a statement Monday. “The recipients have made advances in sustainability, reconciliation, health care, technology, arts and business.”

Among this year’s recipients is blues rock musician Colin James, who has won seven Juno Awards over his multi-decade career. Executive director of the First Nations Summit Howard Grant, video game industry veteran Don Mattrick, and Kicking Horse Coffee founder Elana Rosenfeld are also on the list.

The full list of inductees follows below:

John Anderson of West Vancouver, “for transforming global farming with sustainable practices and championing community causes”

Brenda Crabtree (Xyolholemo:t) of Vancouver, “for being an enduring champion for Indigenous artists and developing groundbreaking Indigenous art programs”

Karimah Es Sabar of West Vancouver, “for being a pioneering force in B.C.'s health care and life sciences sectors”

qiyəplenəxʷ Howard Grant of Vancouver, “for bridging cultures and advancing Indigenous rights with over 26 years of leadership and dedication”

Lily Lee of West Vancouver, “for her contributions in education, health care and housing”

Don Mattrick of Victoria, “for transforming B.C.'s tech landscape from a basement startup to global leadership”

William P.J. McCarthy of Burnaby, “for his historic and transformative support of health care and community as one of B.C.'s most impactful philanthropists”

Colin James Munn of North Vancouver, “for shaping Canadian music with his guitar mastery, electrifying performances and unwavering dedication to his community”

Imant Raminsh, C.M. of Coldstream, “for enriching B.C.'s cultural life with his profound contributions as a composer, conductor, teacher and mentor”

Elana Rosenfeld of Invermere, “for her business acumen leading Canada's largest organic coffee company, unwavering commitment to sustainability and championing of conservation efforts”

Gary Segal, C.M. of Vancouver, “for his philanthropic contributions to health care, transforming lives across borders and cultures”

Catherine Ulrich of Prince George, “for her legacy of leadership and innovation in Northern Health care.”

“You've made it your life's work - through your leadership, art and generosity - to make life better for British Columbians,” Premier David Eby said in a statement. “You represent the best of the best in our province and serve as an example to us all.”