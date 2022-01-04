These are the 10 most highly valued properties in B.C., according to the latest assessment

B.C.'s latest property assessments have been released and it appears, like many detached homes across the Lower Mainland, the most expensive ones increased in value last year.

All but one of the properties listed in the top 10 – a private island – went up in value compared to the previous year and nearly all are in Vancouver's Point Grey and Kitsilano neighbourhoods. In fact, more than half of the top 10 are on Belmont Avenue, including a mansion that sold for a record-breaking price in April.

The numbers, which are based on market values as of July 1, 2021, were released Sunday, showing increases hovering around 20 per cent and higher across the region for detached homes.

Vancouver-based realtor Kate MacPhail told CTV News that because the values only go to July 1, they don't paint the whole picture for the year. In fact, for the totality of 2021, property value increases were probably around 30 per cent, on average.

Here are the top 10 most highly valued properties in B.C., according to the latest assessments:

10. 4857 Belmont Ave., Vancouver

Total taxable value: $33,910,000

Previous year's value: $31,576,000

Built: 1986

Number of bedrooms: 6

Number of bathrooms: 5

Floor area: 9,068 square feet

Land size: 2.7 acres

Sales from last three years: None

9. 4749 Belmont Ave., Vancouver

Total taxable value: $33,959,000

Previous year's value: $25,764,000

Built: 2019

Number of bedrooms: 7

Number of bathrooms: 9

Floor area: 25,164 square feet

Land size: 1.2 acres

Sales from last three years: None

8. 4773 Belmont Ave., Vancouver

Total taxable value: $35,078,000

Previous year's value: $32,787,000

Built: 2010

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 9

Floor area: 13,842 square feet

Land size: 1.1 acres

Sales from last three years: None

7. 8030 Alpine Way, Whistler

Total taxable value: $35,819,000

Previous year's value: $26,877,000

Built: 2019

Number of bedrooms: 3

Number of bathrooms: 6

Floor area: 18,814

Land size: 41.8 acres

Sales from last three years: None

6. 2815 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver

Total taxable value: $38,267,000

Previous year's value: $34,269,000

Built: 1962

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 6

Floor area: 9,301 square feet

Land size: 0.8 acres

Sales from last three years: None

5. 4719 Belmont Ave., Vancouver

Total taxable value: $39,912,000

Previous year's value: $35,500,000

Built: 1997

Number of bedrooms: 6

Number of bathrooms: 10

Floor area: 18,398 square feet

Land size: 1.4 acres

Sales from last three years: None

4. 4743 Belmont Ave., Vancouver

Total taxable value: $40,913,000

Previous year's value: $33,839,000

Built: 1992

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 12

Floor area: 16,510

Land size: 1.3 acres

Sales from last three years: $42,000,000 in April 2021

3. James Island, Gulf Islands

Total taxable value: $54,716,000

Previous year's value: $57,980,000

Built: 2008

Number of bedrooms: 4

Number of bathrooms: 5

Floor area: 4,656 square feet

Land size: 770 acres

Sales from last three years: None

2. 4707 Belmont Ave., Vancouver

Total taxable value: $64,600,000

Previous year's value: $60,362,000

Built: 2007

Number of bedrooms: 10

Number of bathrooms: 17

Floor area: 28,794

Land size: 1.7 acres

Sales from last three years: None

1. 3085 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver

The priciest property in Vancouver is Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's palatial waterfront home in Point Grey. (Google Satellite View)

Total taxable value: $73,147,000

Previous year's value: $66,828,000

Built: 2008

Number of bedrooms: 7

Number of bathrooms: 9

Floor area: 15,694

Land size: 0.7 acres

Sales from last three years: None

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit