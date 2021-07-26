VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver mansion sold this month for what realtors described as a record-breaking price was purchased well below what its owners were asking.

Representatives of Sotheby's International Realty said last week the mansion known as the Belmont Estate sold for what was the highest price ever in the region for a single-family detached home on a single lot.

But the company refused to provide any details of the sale to CTV News, citing the privacy of both seller and buyer.

Sotheby's would only say that it sold for more than the previous record of $31.1 million, and a public listing showed the asking price of $58 million. This was down from when then-owners Joseph and Rosalie Segal tried to sell the home for $63 million several years earlier.

Sotheby's would not say whether the home sold at, above or below listing, nor would the company say whether it was for sale under the same owners.

According to documents through BC Assessment, the mansion was sold on July 9 – a cash sale for $42 million.

Documents show that, prior to this sale, it had been bought for about $7.1 million in 2009, suggesting the owners who previously tried to sell the mansion at $63 million in 2017 were the same as the owners who accepted the much lower $42 million this month.

The five-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate was also listed in 2020 for $58 million, but the listing was pulled down. Records suggest it did not sell at that time.

Sotheby's Christa Frosch would not provide many details on the buyer or buyer of the 21,977-square-foot home except to say that they are Canadian.

She did not answer questions from CTV News about how long it typically takes to sell a house in this price category, saying only that it involves finding the right buyer, and that sometimes that means a house stays on the market longer than something more affordable to the general public.

The estate in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood is 20 years old, according to the listing, and took more than five years to build.

Among its features are a stone waterfall, elevator, wine cellar, ocean and mountain views, indoor pool, library and six parking spaces.

