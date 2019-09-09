Concerned parents from the Burnaby Winter Club met with Port Moody police Sunday as questions continue to swirl about a hockey coach charged with child pornography and luring offences.

An estimated 75 people turned out for the meeting Sunday, which came after the club alerted parents about the charges on Friday.

The name of the suspect in the case is protected by a publication ban. Police say he was charged on Wednesday.

According to Port Moody police, the man faces three charges, including possession of child pornography and telecommunication to lure a child under 16. A third charge involves importing or distributing child pornography.

The suspect was released on conditions.

Acting Insp. Chris Thompson with the Port Moody Police Department was one of the officers who attended Sunday’s meeting, which was organized as a way to let parents ask questions to police.

Thompson told CTV News Vancouver he could not discuss information around any possible victims, including whether any alleged victims may be from the hockey community. Thompson said also couldn’t say where the suspect lives.

"We did assure parents our investigation is being undertaken very robustly and very diligently and where we come across information where we feel we need to contact other parents and other children....if we come across that information of course we will go and do that," Thompson said.

According to the Burnaby Winter Club, the suspect had been working as a coach this year, with a contract that came to an end this spring, and had previously worked as an assistant coach in 2013.

The club says there were no issues with the man's criminal background check when he was hired.

"There were no red flags," said Robert Ward with the Burnaby Winter Club.

Ward, who is the president of the board of directors at the club, said there had also been no complaints about the coach from players or parents in the past.

"As a parent, it's horrifying," Ward said. "We all try to protect our children, and thinking that there may have been a situation that your kids are in danger is something that's going to scare any parent."

The Burnaby Winter Club has youth teams with both girls and boys.

"For the sake of the kids and the fun they have playing hockey, we're just trying to make sure going forward that our families that attend our club here realize we have a safe environment, and we'll continue to try to make it even safer," Ward said.

Port Moody Police are calling the investigation "complex," but have not said if they expect more charges could be laid in the future.