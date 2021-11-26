The Voice of Métis in B.C.

VANCOUVER -

There are nearly 90,000 Métis people in British Columbia.

More than 20,000 are registered Métis Nation B.C. citizens.

The mandate of Métis Nation B.C. is to develop and enhance opportunities for Métis communities by implementing culturally relevant social and economic programs and services.

Louis De Jaeger, acting vice-president of Métis Nation B.C., joined CTV Morning Live to talk about some of the benefits of registering.

MNBC offers a variety of services and programs to citizens.

Some of these programs include support for Métis lead businesses, access to trusted financial services for Métis entrepreneurs, training and education, family connection programs, and more.

De Jaeger encouraged individuals to go online and apply to become a Métis Registered Citizen.

To learn more about the benefits of registration check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.