

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Police in Burnaby are investigating after a stabbing inside a karaoke bar near Metrotown early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Gal Chae Karaoke on Imperial Street at around 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed in the leg.

Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Moe told CTV News the stabbing appeared to be the result of a dispute between people who knew each other.

The victim’s injuries were not serious, Moe said. He was taken to hospital, treated, and released.

Moe said the victim is not cooperating with police, and investigators have so far been unable to determine a suspect because of the lack of cooperation, as well as a lack of clarity from those inside the bar about what happened.

“There were several independent witnesses,” Moe said. “However, the story’s not clear.”

Anyone who may have been inside the bar at the time of the altercation is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

This is not the first time Gal Chae Karaoke has been the scene of an incident like this. In January 2018, police responded to an early morning stabbing that happened in the facility’s parking lot.

Two men were transported in ambulances after that incident, including one who was seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt before being taken away.