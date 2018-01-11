

CTV Vancouver





Two men were taken away in ambulances following a stabbing outside a karaoke bar in Burnaby, B.C. overnight.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Gal Chae Karaoke, located just off Kingsway a few blocks from Metropolis at Metrotown.

At least one man was stabbed, and was seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt before being taken away.

A second man was transported from the bar by ambulance as well, but it's unclear what injuries he might have sustained.

Several RCMP officers responded to the incident, but the force has not commented on what happened or if any arrests have been made.