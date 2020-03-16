VANCOUVER -- The Keg has announced it's closing all of its restaurants across Canada and the U.S., effective Tuesday.

The Canadian steakhouse chain, which originated in North Vancouver, said it made the "difficult but important" decision to temporarily cease operations after considering the advice of health officials on both sides of the border.

"We anticipate the closure will be no less than two weeks, but we will provide more updates as the situation evolves," company CEO David Aisenstat and president Nick Dean said in a public message.

"We look forward to reopening our doors when it is safe for you and our staff alike. We already can’t wait to celebrate your next visit. But in the meantime, stay safe and take care."

The company acknowledged the closures will have an impact on employees, and promised to "continue to support them by providing resources to minimize their financial burden." It’s unclear what those resources will look like.

An internal message to staff obtained by CTV News doesn’t specify the nature of the support either but promises more details in the next few days.

"As a Keg team, we have always had each other’s backs and we will have your backs during this unprecedented time," it reads.

There are currently at least 160 Keg locations across Canada and the U.S., including 20 in British Columbia.

Four of those are in Vancouver, which has seen numerous other businesses, services and attractions closed down in recent days, including all Vancouver Public Library locations, the Vancouver Art Gallery and Science World.

Meanwhile, some other restaurants are choosing to stay open while restricting the number of guests they allow in at once. B.C.-based Earls Restaurants announced Monday its 66 locations across North America will continue serving customers at 50 per cent capacity “to encourage more space between guests.”

“As we continue to navigate this new territory, our steadfast commitment to providing a safe, comfortable and memorable experience remains unchanged,” president Mo Jessa said in a statement. “In turn, to protect the safety of our guests and staff, we ask our clientele to refrain from dining with us if they are feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have potentially been exposed to the virus.”